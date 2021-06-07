'See you didn’t have to be playing for Leeds United to get a call up' - Brighton and Hove Albion fans react to Ben White's Euro 2020 call-up
Brighton and Hove Albion fans have taken to social media to congratulate Ben White on his call-up to the Euro 2020 England squad.
White has completed a remarkable couple of weeks after being named in England’s Euro 2020 squad.The 23-year-old has been called up from the standby list to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was forced to pull out after picking up a thigh strain.
SEE ALSO Ben White England debut: What Gareth Southgate said, how he played and Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement | Yves Bissouma to Ben White: 17 summer transfer sagas and how they could affect Brighton, Arsenal and Chelsea's plans
It is a remarkable turnaround for White. This time last week, the versatile player was uncapped, and his inclusion in Southgate’s 33-man provisional squad had been seen as an opportunity to gain some experience around the England set-up.
And Albion fans are delighted for him. After the club tweeted the news fans replied with their messages.
Ed @onyaed4 tweeted: "The EUROS is next level.....Ben White deserves next level. . . QATAR22 will top up the tan nicely too, learnt fast, every where he's been, take England exp. on board......bright, compative, bold, calm and versatile. Guided by @bhafc"
@GrantWP said: "Great stuff! Well done and much deserved."@Twelvebore tweeted: "Superb.....lucky England to [email protected] in the Euro squad. Go for it, enjoy it and do yourself, your family, your club and England proud !!"
DJ Knight said: "Well done Ben - yesterday was a real professional display. Stay calm and focused cos we're lacking that quality in the back line."
@10Hunter said: "Congratulations Ben. See you didn’t have to be playing for Leeds to get a call up"
Tim Evans said: "Amazing news and totally deserved. Huge congrats Ben!"
But @TonyBN3 said: "Would have been there 10 years ago if he played for Leeds…"