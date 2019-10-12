RANKED Which player is the pass master? Brighton and Hove Albion duo top the stats
It's all about possession-based football these days...but to deliver this successfully, you need the right skills in the right areas of the pitch.
We look at Premier League players, outside the "top six" (Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United) after week eight, who excel at this style.
1. Lewis Dunk - Brighton
Accurate Long passes 36, accurate short passes 416, Total: 452
2. Dale Stephens
Accurate Long passes 31, accurate short passes 417, Total: 448
3. Caglar Soyuncu
Accurate Long passes 23, accurate short passes 420, Total: 443
4. Moritz Leitner
Accurate long passes: 19, Accurate short passes: 420, Total: 439
