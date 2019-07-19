Potter praises young Brighton and Hove Albion side after 'competitive' victory over Crawley Town

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter hailed his young team as they came up against a 'different test' in a well-drilled, resolute Crawley side that pushed them all the way.

Potter named a team of unfamiliar names as his side played their second pre-season game and recorded their second win. Hosted by Crawley Town at the People's Pension Stadium, Potter's side came away with a 1-0 victory after a penalty from new signing Taylor Richards, and he was pleased with the 'spirit and the tempo' of the team.

Reflecting on the contest, Potter said: "It was a competitive game, I thought Crawley were really good. You can see what they've been doing, what they've been working with, and it will be really interesting to follow them this year. I was really impressed with them.

"And for ourselves, a young team sort of thrown together. We had to defend, we had to ride our luck a little bit and at the same time we had some really good moments as well, so in the end it was a really good exercise."

Potter's side consisted of predominantly youth players, and the manager was impressed with how they equipped themselves against an established League Two outfit.

He said: "It was good, a different test to what they're probably used to and the atmosphere was good. Our fans were great and made it a nice and realistic game. It was competitive, there were some tackles flying in, and it was played with good spirit at a good tempo, so exactly what you want."

Potter was highly complimentary of the application of his young side, praising their 'attitude' as 'something to be proud of'.

He said: "From my perspective it was a pleasure working with them tonight, and I'm looking forward to watching them develop. In terms of the attitude and trying their best, I think that was something to be proud of and I'm pleased for them. You just want them to be themselves and enjoy the game."

In his first pre-season as Brighton boss, Potter is learning about his new side every day, and he is growing increasingly impressed with their professionalism and their 'desire to improve'.

He said: "I've learnt that they're top professionals and want to do their best every day. They have a great desire to improve and get better. There's a real tight-knit group and a really good foundation that's been put here. It's a great challenge for me, a great opportunity and I'm really enjoying it."

The victory over Crawley meant Brighton maintained their 100% start to pre-season following their emphatic 5-2 victory in Austria. Potter's young side stood up to the physical test of Crawley and got through the game with flying colours, snatching the all-important victory as reward for their efforts.