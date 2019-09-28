‘Potter-ball honeymoon period is over’ / Fans have their say after Brighton’s loss at Chelsea

Brighton suffered a 2-0 loss as Frank Lampard’s Chelsea ran-out comfortable winners against Graham Potter’s men.

Albion have produced some fine football this season but today was the first match this campaign where Brighton have failed to be competitive under Potter.

Aside from a Dan Burn header that rattled the bar in the second half, Albion were outplayed and but for some excellent saves from Mat Ryan, they could have taken quite a beating.

Here we take a balanced look at what some of the fans had to say on social media after the match.

@Brightonfan

We are in desperate need of Trossard and March back to full fitness.

@BennettsField

Decent enough performance but Chelsea comfortably better. I lost count of how many times a poor final ball let us down after good approach play. We must find a way to be more clinical or we are going to struggle. Hoping it will come together soon.

@AJ_BHAFC

Honeymoon is well and truly over for #Potterball IMO. Too many changes too quickly and not enough options. All very well being all pretty, passing the ball about but absolutely no confidence in anyone to just take a chance on and have a go.

@LaurenLaing94

Terrible performance today from start to finish (other than 5-10 minutes when we should have scored). Injuries/illness really having a bad impact. Need our players to come back ASAP, especially Trossard!

@Brightonfan

Alzate has to cut out the diving immediately, two in two games now. Someone needs to tell him and give him experience. Looking at Bruno to do that. #bhafc

Weststander

Brighton were outclassed by a team containing top internationals and the cream of former development players. I’m not depressed about that. Winnable games start soon, then we’ll soon find out where our destiny lies next season.

BN41Albion

It’s so apparent now that our squad is terribly thin. Chelsea have looked shaky all season, and yet we rock up and can’t get anywhere near the goal for 95% of the game. Still early days though, other clubs around us will go through bad spells and get injuries etc. Not all doom and gloom just yet despite today. Only last week I was really positive about how we played against Newcastle.

boik

To be fair, this is the first game where we have been completely outplayed. City picked us off as they do, but we played well. Every other match we have competed very well, but have been unlucky/careless. I genuinely think Conolly will do well against the lower half teams if he gets the starts.

TSB

I think our first team squad is 17th-max. Potter has been handed the same quality issues that Hughton had to live with the past two years.

Mike Small

Potter in.