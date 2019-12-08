Brighton and Hove Albion

Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton and Hove Albion played out a hugely entertaining 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Amex Stadium.

But who shone and who struggled for struggled for Graham Potter's men?

Another superb display from the Albion keeper. A great save to deny Sass and also Jota. Earned Albion a point

1. Maty Ryan 8-10

Played at right back once again. Out of position for Wolves' first but was solid after the break

2. Steven Alzate 6-10

Played well but booked for a foul on Traore in the second half. His sixth yellow of the season

3. Lewis Dunk 6-10

Improved after the break. Not always comfortable in possession but defended well overall

4. Adam Webster 6-10

