Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion against Sheffield United
Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a disappointing 1-0 home loss against Chris Wilder's Sheffield United at the Amex Stadium.
But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's team?
1. Maty Ryan 5-10
Ryan VAR came to his rescue twice. Usually so assured but looked uneasy on crosses and his handling was off today.
Getty
2. Martin Montoya 5-10
Montoya Subbed on 57 for Bissouma. Played so well at Palace on Monday but off the pace today.
Getty
3. Adam Webster 5-10
Looked edgy against McGoldrick. Bad mistake at start of second half almost resulted in second goal.
Getty
4. Lewis Dunk 6-10
Defensively pretty good but kept trying to drive Albion forward but distribution wasn't great.
Getty
View more