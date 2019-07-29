Peterborough defender signs for Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed former Peterborough United defender Lewis Freestone on a one-year contract.

The 19-year-old left Peterborough at the end of last season, and has been on trial with Albion’s under-23s over the last fortnight.

Under-23 coach Simon Rusk commented, “Lewis is a versatile left-sided defender who has been with us during pre-season. He has impressed enough to earn a one-year contract.

“That will give us the opportunity to work closely with him on his development over the coming season in our under-23 set up.”

Freestone, who made eight senior appearances for Posh, spent much of the last three seasons out on loan in the non-league system, and spent the 2018/19 campaign with Nuneaton Borough and Bedford Town.