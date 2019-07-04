Marriage proposal was a ‘knee-trembling’ moment for Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk became engaged to his partner during the summer and the defender admits popping the question is far more nerve-wracking than Premier League football.

Dunk, 27, is back in pre-season training ahead of Albion’s trip to Austria this weekend for a pre-season training camp.

“It was probably one of the most nerve-wracking things I’ve done,” said Dunk, speaking the club’s website. “My legs were trembling when I was just about to ask her, but I don’t know why, she was always going to say yes, wasn’t she?

“I really enjoyed the summer and took it as a chance to relax. You have to make the most of it after a long, hard season in the Premier League.

“Especially at this level, it really takes its toll on your body. You have to switch off for the first few weeks and enjoy it, but then do some work to ensure you’re fit enough to come back.”

Aside from a loan spell at Bristol City, Dunk has played his entire career for the club. He has been crucial to Brighton’s survival in the Premier League and his consistent displays earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad last year, where he made his debut against the USA at Wembley stadium. Dunk will hope to add to his one cap this coming season.

The Brighton born player has been heavily linked recently to a £40m move to Leicester City. Brendan Rodgers’ team are keen on Dunk as a possible replacement for Harry Maguire - if he departs following Manchester United’s £70m bid. Dunk however, is fully focussed on Brighton and is looking forward to working with new Seagulls’ manager Graham Potter (left).

Dunk said, “The first few days back have been good, meeting the manager and his staff, and learning a few bits about the pre-season that’s coming up. The hard graft starts now.

“The new coaches are going to be different to what we’ve been used to, but we’ll soon find out during pre-season exactly how Graham wants us to play.

“Especially with a few new signings, the training camp in Austria is a good chance to get away and forget about everything back here in England.

“We’ll probably have a few team-bonding exercises so it should be a good trip. We must prepare ourselves in the best possible way for the upcoming season.”