Mark Lawrenson makes bold Brighton prediction ahead of this weekend’s Sheffield United clash

Football pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson has compiled his weekly Premier League scoreline predictions, including one for his former club Brighton and Hove Albion as they host Sheffield United at the Amex Stadium.

Writing in his 'Premier League predictions' piece for BBC Sport, Lawro backed Brighton to triumph against the Blades. He has tipped seventh placed Sheffield United to lose for almost 65 per cent of his predictions this campaign.

Graham Potter's Brighton are 13th in the Premier League and are unbeaten in the their last three.

Justifying the choice, Lawro claimed: "Sheffield United are five points better off than Brighton, and six places higher in the table, but the Seagulls have been playing very well this season.

"The Blades have still not been beaten away from home in eight league games this season, and I am sure plenty of people will think they will continue that run here.

He concluded: "But I think different - and this is how stupid I am - they are obviously going to get beaten away from home at some point, so I am going to back them to lose pretty much until they do."

Meanwhile, his opponent for the week, Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno went for a 1-1 draw at the AMEX Stadium.

The two sides haven’t faced each other in over a decade, with their last meeting taking place back in 2006 – where a packed Bramall Lane saw Neil Warnock’s side put the Seagulls to the sword in a comfortable 3-1 victory.