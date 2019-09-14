Logan MacLeod’s player ratings / Who shone and who struggled for Brighton against Burnley
Brighton were perhaps unfortunate not to seal the three points in their 1-1 draw against Burnley at the Amex.
But who shone and who struggled for both teams during this Premier League encounter?
1. Mat Ryan 6-10
Decent distribution - clear to see the manager wants to play out from the back. Not much he could do about the Hendrick goal, a sweet low-effort fired right past him into the corner.
2. Shane Duffy 6-10
Looked strong and commanded line with Dunk. Dealt well with the physicality of Burnley. Showed bravery in a heavy challenge against Nick Pope.
3. Lewis Dunk 6-10
Great last man tackle to stop Chris Wood going through on goal. Last man header to clear danger stop Chris Wood again. Will be disappointed not to keep a clean sheet.
4. Dale Stephens 7-10
Kept Brighton ticking. Calm and assured in the centre of the park . Didn't give the ball away once. Got the crowd going with a heavy challenge on Jay Rodriguez.
