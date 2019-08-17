Live / Premier League: Brighton 1-1 West Ham Full time: Trossard scores on debut

Leandro Trossard is set to make his Premier League debut for Brighton
Leandro Trossard is set to make his Premier League debut for Brighton

Graham Potter will lead Brighton out at the Amex for the first time in the Premier League against West Ham today.

Brighton are full of confidence after their 3-0 win at Watford last week - Refresh page to view updates.

Leandro Trossard celebrates his goal (getty)

Leandro Trossard celebrates his goal (getty)