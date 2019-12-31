January transfer window 2020: Who Brighton and Hove Albion must sign and who they should let go

Premier League football tends to go a bit crazy this time of year but what could it mean for Brighton and Hove Albion?

Few would argue that it has been a season of progress for Albion so far under Graham Potter. But which players should Brighton look to add to their squad and where should they trim?

Kyle Walker-Peters (left) keeps a close watch on Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

Kyle Walker-Peters, Age 22, Value £15m

Brighton are short in the right back area and the Tottenham player would be a fine addition. Serge Aurier is the first choice for Spurs and the 22-year-old academy graduate has featured just once since the arrival of Jose Mourinho. Graham Potter is keen to add competition in this area for Martin Montoya. Walker-Peters can operate as full-back but can easily play the wing back role that Potter often favours.

Fedor Chalov, age 21, value £15m

The Seagulls are keen to boost their strike force and are looking for a long-term replacement for Glenn Murray. Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly have both performed well this season but CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov is a player they are keen on. Crystal Palace tried to sign Chalov, 21, at the start of the season but failed to get the deal over the line. Chalov has five goals and two assists from 19 outings in the Russian Premier League.

Shane Duffy, age 27, value £12m

Unlikely to move in January. The central defender is back in the starting XI having previously dropped down the pecking order due to Adam Webster's arrival. Webster has had a few wobbles of late and Duffy provides a very reliable back-up - not only for Webster but also for Lewis Dunk. Duffy and Brighton may well look at his situation once again in the summer, especially if Ben White returns from his loan spell at Leeds.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh​, age 26

Bit of a mystery here. Jahanbakhsh looked to be on his way out but he has forced his way back into the side. He got his chance against Bournemouth - partly due to the hectic festive period but also because of his hard work in training. He took his chance in the best possible way with his first ever goal for Brighton. Whether that will keep the £17m signing at the club remains to be seen. Graham Potter said after the match he wants him to stay and Jahanbakhsh insists he has never asked for a move elsewhere. Was Bournemouth the start of something or was it simply a farewell gift? We await with interest.

Russian striker Fedor Chalov (left) is a striker that has caught the eye of Premier League clubs, including Brighton

Leon Balogun, age 31

The Nigeria international defender has made one appearance for Brighton this season which was a Carabao Cup tie at Bristol Rovers back in August. A January move could be best for all concerned. Balogun, 31, joined from German side Mainz 05 in the summer of 2018 and last season he did score against Palace.

Glenn Murray, age 36

Game time has been limited for the 36-year-old striker and he may seek a move elsewhere in search of first team football. Murray has been a positive influence this season and has helped in the development of young strikers Aaron Connolly and Neal Maupay. Brighton could be tempted to part company with Murray though, especially if they land Chalov in the January window. Many Albion fans will be sorry to see Murray depart.

Was Bournemouth the the start of something or simply a parting gift?

Leon Balogun celebrates his goal against Crystal Palace last season