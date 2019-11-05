Is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds, who's the referee?

Few would have predicted Brighton would go into this match on Sunday two points and two places above Manchester United in the Premier League table.

Two wins from their last two matches has boosted Albion's league position and also boosted their confidence ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

Brighton have played some good football this season without always getting the points their performances perhaps deserved.

That however has changed in the last two matches as they recorded back to back wins against Everton and Norwich. Graham Potter's men are eighth in the league standings with 15 points from 11 matches.

Manchester United have won just once in their last four Premier League matches and are 10th in the table on 13 points from 11 matches. It's their lowest at this stage of a league campaign since 1986-87 (11). Last time out in the Premier League they were beaten 1-0 at Bournemouth thanks to a goal from Joshua King.

Last season

When the two teams met last season in August at the Amex, Chris Hughton's Brighton triumphed 3-2 against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United. Glenn Murray, Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross were on target for Albion with Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba replying for United. They met again at Old Trafford in January and this time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United were on top with a 2-1 victory. First half goals from Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford gave the hosts the lead with Pascal Gross responding for Brighton after the break.

What time does Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion kick off?

The game kicks off on Sunday, 2pm at Old Trafford.

Is the game on TV?

No. Highlights of the Manchester United match will be on Match Of The Day 2 at 10.30pm on Sunday evening.

What’s the team news?

Bernardo (knee) and José Izquierdo (knee) remain absent while Adam Webster is sidelined with an ankle injury after being strtechered off against Norwich City. Leandro Trossard will hope to start after impressive performance from the bench against Everton and Norwich.

Luke Shaw (hamstring) and Nemanja Matic have stepped up their training but Brighton is thought to be too soon for the duo. Paul Pogba’s is expected to remain in a cast for another ten days before spending two weeks getting up to speed.



Who is the referee?

Jon Moss will take charge of the clash. Last season, Moss sent off Marcus Rashford against Burnley and awarded Arsenal a soft penalty after Fred was adjudged to have committed a foul in the area back in March. Albion have won only five of their 12 games with him in the middle.

VAR referee Peter Bankes.

Assistants: Marc Perry and Eddie Smart

Fourth official: Kevin Friend

VAR assistant: Neil Davies

What are the odds?

Manchester United are 11/20 for the home win while the draw is at 15/5. An away victory for Albion is priced at 11/2.

A 1-0 win for United is the favoured result at 5/1 and a 0-0 draw is 9/1. Brighton are 33-1 to record a 2-0 victory and 2-1 to Brighton is 20/1.

Marcus Rashford is tipped to score first at 15/4 with Anthony Martial at 5/1. Albion's top scorer Neal Maupay is 9/1 and Pascal Gross, who scored against United twice last season, is 18/1. Aaron Connolly is 11/1.

