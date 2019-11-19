Is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City on TV, what's the team news, who is the referee and what are the odds?

Brighton and Hove Albion will resume their Premier League campaign following the international break as they welcome Leicester City to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton have won their last three home matches and will welcome Brendan Rodgers' high-flying Foxes in confident mood, despite their 3-1 loss loss at Manchester United last time out.

Albion are 11th in the league standings on 15 points from their first 12 matches, while Leicester have made a blistering start to the season and are second. Albion will be missing their skipper Lewis Dunk for this one after the defender picked up his fifth booking of the season following a late tackle on Daniel James at Old Trafford.

Dunk will be a big miss for the Seagulls who will be up against the Premier League's top scorer in Jamie Vardy. The former England striker has 11 goals and two assists to his name this season and Albion head coach Graham Potter will no doubt be devising a plan to contain Vardy with his remaining defenders.

Adam Webster remains sidelined with an ankle injury which could see Dan Burn move to a more central defensive role alongside Shane Duffy.

What time does Brighton v Leicester kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm at the Amex.

Is the game on TV?

No. Highlights of the Southampton match will be on Match Of The Day at 10.30pm on Saturday evening.

What’s the team news?

Leandro Trossard is a doubt for Albion. The Belgian attacker was sent back from international duty with a reported groin injury that had previously kept him out for two months earlier this season. Adam Webster is out with ankle ligament damage and Lewis Dunk is suspended. Bernardo is nearing fitness following his knee injury but this Saturday could be too soon for the Brazilian. Brighton are also sweating on the fitness of striker Aaron Connolly. Winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains absent.

Leicester's influential playmaker James Madison is a doubt having picked up a knock while on international duty with England and

Who is the referee?

Referee: Mike Dean. Assistants: Ian Hussin, Dan Robathan. Fourth official: James Linington. VAR: Graham Scott. Assistant VAR: Stephen Child.

What are the odds?

The draw is available at 5/2 while a win for Graham Potter's men is 12/5. Victory for Leicester is currently priced at 21/20.

A 1-1 draw is the favoured result at 13/2 and a 2-0 home win for the Albion is 20/1. A 3-2 win for the Foxes will return 28/1.

Unsurprisingly Jamie Vardy is tipped to open the scoring at 7/2 with Ayoze Perez at 8/1. Albion's Neal Maupay is 13/2 and attacking midfielder Steven Alzate - fresh from his senior debut for Colombia - is 14/1