FA Women’s Super League fixtures confirmed: Hope Powell’s Brighton face Bristol City in season curtain raiser

Brighton & Hove Albion’s will begin their 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season at Bristol City as the new fixtures have now been confirmed.

Hope Powell’s side travel to the Stoke Gifford Stadium to play Bristol City on the league’s curtain raiser on Sunday 8 September.

Fixtures 2019-20

Albion’s opening home fixture will be played one week later on Sunday 15 September against Chelsea at The People’s Pension Stadium.

The Seagulls will then travel to last season’s FA WSL champions Arsenal on Sunday 29 September to round off the first month of the season.

West Ham United will be the second side to visit Sussex, as they head to The People’s Pension Stadium on Sunday October.

Continental Tyres League Cup group stage matches will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets are available to purchase for the 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season, priced at £30 for adults and £10 for under-18s, with matches played at The People’s Pension Stadium, Crawley.

Visit tickets.BrightonAndHoveAlbion.com for full information.