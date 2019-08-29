England squad / No place for Albion’s Lewis Dunk but Mings and Wan-Bissaka are in

Gareth Southgate made a few notable additions and omissions as he announced his latest England squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo on 7 and 10 September respectively.

There was no place this time for Brighton’s Lewis Dunk, who has started the season well and shown his versatility by adapting to Graham Potter’s new formation of three at the back.

Dunk was a late call-up to the Three Lions squad to take on Croatia and Spain in the Nations League last October, before he made his England debut in a 3-0 friendly win against the United States in November.

Southgate instead opted for Aston Villa’s centre back Tyrone Mings, who has made a good start at Villa, following his move from Bournemouth.

Manchester United full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also called-up to the squad but Kyle Walker, who has 48 caps to his name, was left out. There was however a recall for Kieran Trippier, now plying his trade at Atletico Madrid.

Of the two new faces, Southgate said: “Tyrone’s an interesting case as he entered the game a bit later and hasn’t played as much as a centre-back.

“He had a big injury at Bournemouth but I really like his leadership qualities.

“He’s an outstanding athlete and I see a lot of potential and time for growth given the number of games he’s played.

“Aaron adapted very well to a high-profile move with the intensity and pressure.”

Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also in the 25.

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)