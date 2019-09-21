Derren Howard’s player ratings / Who shone and who struggled for Brighton at Newcastle United

Brighton played out a hard fought 0-0 draw at St James’ Park.

They dominated the first half and then had to hold firm for the final 20 minutes.

1. Mat Ryan 7/10 Solid once again and a great save in the first half to deny Almiron Buy a Photo

2. Adam Webster 8-10 Excellent at the back and drove forward with purpose. Buy a Photo

3. Lewes Dunk 8-10 Enjoyed a tussle with Joelinton. Commanding and comfortable on the ball. Excellent range of passing. Buy a Photo

4. Dan Burn 7-10 Brighton's Dan Burn play against his boyhood club Newcastle United (getty) Buy a Photo

