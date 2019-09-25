Carabao Cup extra time and penalties shootout rules explained for Brighton vs Aston Villa

Brighton welcome fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa to the Amex Stadium tonight (7.45pm) for a third round clash in the Carabao Cup.

Albion advanced thanks to their 2-1 victory at Bristol Rovers last month while Villa walloped League Two Crewe Alexandra 6-1.

Round three has already witnessed a few surprises as Tottenham Hotspur were the biggest casualty of last night’s fixtures after they were beaten by Colchester United.

Colchester knocked out Crystal Palace in the previous round on penalties and they inflicted the same misery on Spurs.

There were no such problems for the other Premier League clubs last night however as Arsenal, Southampton, Leicester City, Man City and Everton all advanced past lower-league opposition to book their fourth round places.

The Carabao Cup introduced a number of rule changes this season but what happens if third round matches are level after 90 minutes? Will there be extra-time, or will games go straight to penalties? Here’s all you need to know.

Carabao Cup rules on extra time and penalties

No extra-time will be played in the Carabao Cup third round. The tournament scrapped extra-time for the 2018/19 season to reduce player fatigue.

Ties will instead go straight to a penalty shootout.

The Carabao Cup used the ABBA format during the 2017/18 campaign but reverted back to the traditional shootout format last season.

Article 14.4 of the Carabao Cup’s rulebook reads: “In the event of the scores being level at the end of ninety minutes’ play in Rounds One, Two, Three, Four and Five no extra time shall be played, and the winners shall be determined by the taking of kicks from the penalty mark in accordance with procedures as approved by IFAB.”

The semi-finals will follow the same format but the final at Wembley will have extra-time, in the event a draw.

Article 14.5 reads: “In the Semi-Final ties, if the aggregate score is level at the end of the second game no extra time shall be played and the tie shall be decided by the taking of kicks from the penalty mark in accordance with procedures as approved by IFAB.

“If the score is level at the end of ninety minutes in the Final Tie an extra half hour shall be played and if the score be still level at the end of extra time the winners of the Competition shall be determined by the taking of kicks from the penalty mark in accordance with procedures as approved by IFAB.”