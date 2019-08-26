Carabao Cup / Adam Webster and Aaron Connolly could get chance to shine at Bristol Rovers

Defender Adam Webster, a £20m summer signing from Bristol City, could be line for his first appearance for Brighton as they travel to Bristol Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Webster has been an unused sub in all three of Brighton’s Premier League matches so far this campaign. Graham Potter has favoured the three at the back formation with Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk and Dan Burn all performing well.

Webster has had to patient but could well get his chance to shine for Albion at the Memorial Ground. If he does play, Webster, 24, will no doubt receive some stick from the Rovers’ fans due to his previous connections with their cross-city rivals.

Another player eager for a first team run-out is under-23s striker Aaron Connolly. The 19-year-old has continued his goalscoring exploits with the under-23s and has trained reguarly with the first team squad this season.

The Irishman has three goals from two Premier League 2 fixtures, including an excellent strike in the under-23s win at Leicester last Friday. The first team door is ajar for Connolley with Florin Andone facing a three match suspension following his red card against Southampton.

Head coach Potter said: “He is certainly in the group that will go there. He has been training well, he has a certain quality.”

There could also be appearances for Bernardo and Alireza Jahanbakhsh as Potter looks to utilise his squad ahead of Saturday’s daunting trip to Manchester City.

Defeat to Southampton last Saturday ended Albion’s unbeaten start to the campaign, while Bristol Rovers head into the match on the back of consecutive league victories over Tranmere Rovers and Oxford United.

Rovers reached the second round after beating Cheltenham Town 3-0 earlier this month, while Albion join 12 other Premier League clubs entering the competition at this stage.

Tyler Smith bagged a brace for Rovers in the last round, while Jordan Clarke-Harris is aso proving a real threat for Graham Coughlan’s side, who are 12th in League One after five matches.