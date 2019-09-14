Brighton vs Burnley latest team news

Brighton will be without winger Leandro Trossard for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley at the Amex Stadium.

Boss Graham Potter has said summer signing Trossard looks set to be out of action until after the next international break due to a groin injury sustained while on duty with Belgium.

Ezequiel Schelotto (knee) could make his comeback, Yves Bissouma (shoulder) is due to return to training next week and Jose Izquierdo (knee) is still sidelined.

Burnley midfielder Danny Drinkwater is expected to be out for several weeks after injuring his ankle in an altercation outside a nightclub.

Sean Dyche was sweating over the fitness of three of his wingers but at least two will be available.

Robbie Brady is fully fit after missing the start of the season with a fractured rib while Dwight McNeil has recovered from a tight hamstring. Johann Berg Gudmundsson is touch and go with a calf problem.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Button, Bong, Duffy, Dunk, Webster, Schelotto, Montoya, Bernardo, Burn, Stephens, Gross, Mooy, March, Propper, Maupay, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, Connolly.

Provisional Burnley squad: Pope, Hart, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Bardsley, Pieters, Long, Cork, Hendrick, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon, Brady, Barnes, Wood, Rodriguez, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell.