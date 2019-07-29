Brighton striker Percy Tau agrees loan move with Club Brugge

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Percy Tau has joined Club Brugge on a season’s loan.

The South Africa international returns to Belgium, where he had a very successful season with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise during the last campaign.

Tau won the Player of the Season award for the league’s second tier, after scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists, across 35 games for the Brussels-based club.

Technical director Dan Ashworth said, “This is a great move for Percy. It’s a step up to the next level in Belgium, and he also has the prospect of Champions League football.

“It comes off the back of an impressive African Cup of Nations campaign with South Africa, and will give Percy the opportunity to further develop his undoubted talent.”

Tau joined Albion last summer from Mamelodi Sundowns on a four-year contract; he has 16 caps for his country and has scored nine goals.

Brugge, who finished runners-up to Genk last season, kicked off the new season at the weekend with a 1-0 win over Waasland Beveren.

They’ve already knocked Sporting Lisbon out in the Champions League qualifiers, and now face a two-legged meeting with Dynamo Kiev in the third qualifying round of the competition.