Little to do but what he did, he did well

Brighton player ratings: who shone and who struggled at Watford

How did the Brighton players rate during their superb 3-0 triumph at Watford on the opening day of the season?

It was a fine team performance from Graham’s Potter’s men but here’s our take on how they did individually.

1. Shane Duffy 8/10

2. Lewis Dunk 8/10

3. Dan Burn 8/10

4. Martin Montoya 8/10

