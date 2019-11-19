Brighton and Hove Albion young striker breaks European record with eight goals in a single match for Switzerland

Brighton and Hove Albion's young striker Lorent Tolaj today broke the record for the most European qualifier goals scored in a single under-19s match.

The Albion academy player blasted eight goals for Switzerland under-19s against a bewildered Gibraltar team as they were soundly beaten 16-1. The Swiss also had a man sent-off when their defender Noel Wetz was dismissed in the 35th minute.

Tolaj scored four goals in the first half and repeated that feat after the break, with his record breaking eighth arriving on the 89th minute.

Tolaj, 18, was also on target in Switzerland's previous qualification match against Ireland under-19s as they won 2-1.

The Swiss striker is a second year academy scholar with Brighton and has featured for their under-18s and has also made one goal-scoring appearance for the under-23s this season during the 4-1 triumph against Tottenham under-23s in September.

He began his youth career with Sion and scored 14 goals in 26 games for their under-18s in the 2017-18 season. He made the move to Brighton in July 2018 and made his under-18 debut in August 2018 against Tottenham and struck his first goal the following month against Reading.

Tolaj is eligible to represent Switzerland or Kosovo at international level but has played for Switzerland from under-16s to under-18s level.