Brighton and Hove Albion team news: Expected Premier League line-up vs Liverpool at Anfield

Brighton and Hove Albion face a monumental task if they are to avoid a third consecutive defeat in the Premier League at Liverpool on Saturday.

Graham Potter's men are 12th in the table on 15 points from 13 matches but have lost their last two matches against Leicester City and Manchester United.

Potter received a welcome vote of confidence from the Brighton board this week as he signed an improved two-year extension to his existing contract that will see him to 2025.

He and his team face a huge challenge at Anfield tomorrow as they prepare to take on the league leaders, who have only dropped two points so far this campaign.

Lewis Dunk returns from suspension and striker Aaron Connolly has recovered from a groin problem. Solly March however has tweaked a hamstring and is a doubt, while Bernardo remains absent with a knee problem.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Napoli on Wednesday evening, with Dejan Lovren's second half goal cancelling out Dries Merterns' opener at Anfield. In the league, Jurgen Klopp's men were 2-1 winners over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last weekend thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

So how might Potter line-up for this one against a Liverpool team who are pretty much at full-strength, aside from the suspended Fabinho?

Defence

Dunk is fully expected to return to the starting the starting XI after missing the Leicester match due to a suspension. Adam Webster is fit which could see Shane Duffy back on the bench but much will depend if Potter opts for a back three or four.

With left-wing back Solly March a doubt, a back four of Martin Montoya, Webster, Dunk and Dan Burn would make sense. If March recovers, Webster, Dunk and Burn could make up the defensive trio with Montoya and March as the wing backs.

Whatever the personnel or formation, Albion's rearguard face an almighty challenge against one of world football's most lethal attacks. Sadio Mane (10 goals), Roberto Firmino (4 goals) and Mo Salah (9 goals) will all want to add to their tally this Saturday.

Midfield

Dale Stephens and Davy Propper have been the preferred option in central midfield and it's difficult to see Potter changing that for this one. Steven Alzate is in contention once more after missing the Leicester match following his full debut for Colombia.

Alzate and Mooy will likely compete for the left midfield slot, while Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard will fight it out to start on the right. Brighton's midfield are at their best when dominating possession but so far this season they have struggled to impose themselves against the top teams in the Premier League.

Potter said his team are determined to learn lessons from previous defeats on the road at Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United - Saturday could be the ultimate test.

Attack

Aaron Connolly has recovered from a groin problem and is available for selection. Potter has used Connolly and Neal Maupay as a highly mobile and hard working front pairing this season and may opt for that again at Anfield.

If Mooy plays on the left however, Alzate is always an option to play at the tip of the midfield and in behind Maupay. Glenn Murray has not featured much from the start this season but could utilised from the bench.

Albion have scored 15 times this campaign but will be buoyed by the fact that Jurgen Klopp's men are yet to keep a clean sheet at Anfield this season. Keeping them out at the other end however will likely be the main issue.

Brighton's predicted starting 4-4-2: Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Gross, Propper, Stephens, Mooy, Connolly, Maupay

Liverpool's predicted starting 4-3-3: Alisson; Alexander Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain Henderson; Mane, Firmino, Salah.