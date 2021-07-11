Brighton and Hove Albion defender joins Dutch side SBV Vitesse on undisclosed terms

The 20-year-old right-back joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, and has been a regular in the under-23s over the past two seasons.

Albion’s head of academy John Morling said, “This is a good move for Romaric. He’s very keen to play and it is great to see that desire, but at this stage we can’t guarantee that opportunity to him.

Romaric Yapi has joined Eredivisie side SBV Vitesse

“As we’ve seen with other players wanting to make that step up to senior football from under-23 football at Brighton, this will give him the chance to take that next step.