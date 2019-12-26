Adam Webster displays courage and class at Tottenham after his Sheffield United horror

If one man deserved to be on the winning team this Boxing Day perhaps it should have been Adam Webster.

The Brighton and Hove Albion defender has had to negotiate a tricky week following his poor display during the 1-0 home loss against Sheffield United last Saturday.

Adam Webster celebrates his goal against Tottenham

Webster, a £24m summer arrival from Bristol City, received plenty of stick from supporters and he might even have been dropped for the trip to Tottenham had it not been for an illness to his defensive colleague Lewis Dunk.

Webster maintained his spot but in the Premier League there is no such thing as easing your way back in gently, especially when you are up against one of the world's most lethal strikers in Harry Kane.

Defensively Webster was far more solid than his shaky display against Sheffiled United and he also popped up with his third goal of the season when he thumped home a header from Pascal Gross' excellent freekick.

It was a shame for him it wasn't the winner, as two moments of class from the two truly world class players on display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Harry Kane and Dele Alli - ensured Spurs claimed all three points.

Adam Webster rises above the Spurs defence and thumps home his header

"It wasn't a good performance from me last week," admitted Webster. "It was my fault for the goal (against Sheffield United). Hopefully I've bounced back and put that behind me now and just move on.

"It's disappointing not to get anything from the game, but we played well again, just gutted not to get anything. They've [Spurs] got a lot of quality in their team but I thought we dominated for large parts, we had a good chance at 1-0, couple of decisions didn't go our way, but that's football and we dust ourselves off and go again."

Head coach Graham Potter switched formation for Spurs and went with a defensive trio of Webster, Shane Duffy and Dan Burn. "It was very tight. I thought we played well together. It felt solid and we caused them a lot of problems from the shape. It was good to play with them [Burn and Duffy]."

Webster was involved in Kane's well-taken equaliser but the Albion defender was unfortunate his pass rebounded off Dale Stephen's leg and fall perfectly for Kane. His initial effort was saved by Maty Ryan but Kane reacted well to fire home at the second attempt.

Harry Kane fires home at the second attempt after Adam Webster's pass rebounded off Dale Stephens

"It's a big moment in the game, it's just so lucky," said the 24-year-old. "I tried to pass the ball past Dale [Stephens] and it's just hit him and would you believe it's gone to Harry Kane. It's just unfortunate. But big moments.

"Their front players have great movement. The movements out to Kane made it difficult for us. He's one of the best strikers in the world."