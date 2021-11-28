Brighton and Hove Albion to take on Chichester - and Eastbourne Town to host Crawley Town
Chichester City have landed the plum tie of the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup - they will travel to take on Brighton and Hove Albion's under-23s.
The draw for the last 16 of the cup was broadcast by BBC Radio Sussex on Saturday. Ken Benham, Chief Executive, drew the home teams, and Paul Kwatia, Football Development Officer, drew the away teams as BBC Sussex's Kevin Anderson oversaw matters.
Holders Bognor - who have had possession of the cup since 2019 - will travel to Bexhill while Worthing will host Lewes in an all-step three clash.
The following ties were drawn:
Worthing vs. Lewes
Little Common vs. Three Bridges
Saltdean United vs. Eastbourne Borough
Mile Oak vs. Horsham YMCA
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chichester City
Horsham vs. Hastings United
Eastbourne Town vs. Crawley Town
Bexhill United vs. Bognor Regis Town
Fixtures are to be played on or before Wednesday, December 15.