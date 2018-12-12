Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool and Hearts included in new list of best badges in world football

Brighton and Hove's Albion's iconic badge has been included in a list of the ten best in world football by the author of a new book on the subject.

Author Leonard Jägerskiöld Nilsson has written World Football Club Crests celebrating club logos, and listed his ten favourite for GQ magazine.

Albion are one of only four British clubs in the top 10 along with Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Hearts.

Ajax, Torino and Atletico Madrid also made Nisson’s top ten, as well as Sampdoria’s classic 'old man smoking a pipe' design.

In the GQ article Nilsson said of the Brighton badge: "Even though the former crest of Brighton & Hove Albion is a more iconic football badge than the one of today, the history of the crest’s creation is interesting.

"According to the legend, the now-classic seagull was inspired by the fans. Before a home match with arch-rivals Crystal Palace in the Seventies, the Palace supporters were cheering on their team by screaming, “Eagles! Eagles!” The Brighton & Hove fans responded by chanting ironically, “Seagulls! Seagulls!” and thus the club found itself with a new nickname and later also a new crest. A story that illustrates the power of the fans."

The current crest of Brighton & Hove Albion FC (right) was introduced in 2011 and is a modernised version of earlier crests.