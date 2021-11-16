Brighton and Hove Albion, Crawley Town and Eastbourne Borough ease through in Sussex Senior Cup

Jake Hessenthaler scored one of Crawley Town's six goals at Lancing / Picture: Getty

Brighton & Hove Albion were too strong for the hosts at Haywards Heath, winning 6-0. Lornet Tolaj Tolaj's goal was all the separated the sides at half-time. He added another three in the second half and Marcus Ifill and Cam Peupion also scored as the young Seagulls ran riot.

Crawley Town eased to a 6-1 win at Lancing. Alex Battle and James Tilley got two each to add to wonderful strikes from Jake Hessenthaler and Amrit Bansal-McNulty. Will Berry was on the scoresheet for the Lancers.

Roffey hosted Eastbourne Borough but found the National South side too strong. Two goals apiece by Charlie Lambert and Charley Kendall plus a Josh Oyinsan penalty got Danny Bloor's men through 5-0.

Bognor breezed through with a 5-2 win at East Grinstead, who play a division below them in the Isthmian League. Nathan Odokonyero (2), Charlie Bell, Kayne Diedrick-Roberts and Jordy Mongoy were on target while Harvey Burgess and Glenn Wilson replied. Littlehampton Town had only a Mo Jammeh goal to show for their efforts as Lewes won 4-1 at The Sportsfield.

Horsham YMCA edged through 3-2 at home to Montpelier Villa, the winner volleyed home in the 88th minute. Burgess Hill Town lost 1-0 at home to Hastings United, who had Sam Adams to thank for the only goal just before half-time.

Harry Shooman and Ryan Warwick got the goals that gave Saltdean United a 2-0 win over Crawley Down Gatwick, while Eastbourne Town won 2-0 at Shoreham thanks to two quick goals just before half-time by Louis Veneti and Jack Samways. Three Bridges won 5-3 at Billingshurst.