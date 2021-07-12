The former Hazelwick and Pound Hill Junior pupil led the Three Lions to Sunday’s final against Italy on Sunday - England’s first appearance in a major tournament final since their famous win over Germany in the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

But England couldn’t repeat their success of 55 years ago. England were beaten 3-2 on penalties by the Italians after the game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-times.

En route to the final, the Three Lions saw off Denmark in extra-time in the semis, thumped Ukraine in the quarter-finals in Rome, recorded a first knockout match win over Germany since the 1966 FIFA World Cup final in the round of 16, and picked up wins over 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia and the Czech Republic in the group stage.

Tweeting from the official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William said: “Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory.

“@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “That was a heartbreaking result to end #Euro2020 but Gareth Southgate and his @England squad played like heroes.

“They have done the nation proud and deserve great credit.

Famous names from across the country have commended England and manager Gareth Southgate for their excellent displays at UEFA Euro 2020. Picture by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher tweeted: “Gutted about the footy but gotta BIG UP the lads and Gareth Southgate and the fans that was something else we go again on the World Cup peace n love and most of all RESPECT LG x”

Coldplay’s official Twitter account posted: “So close… Congratulations to the Azzurri who were exemplary in their team spirit and tactics.

“Thank you Gareth Southgate and the England team, you have given us all a wonderful month… the best is yet to come… there’s a World Cup next year..!”

Tim Peake, the first British astronaut to walk in space, tweeted: What a match! Never want to see a final end on penalties but so proud of the way @England handled themselves tonight under the fantastic leadership of Gareth Southgate. Congratulations #Italy #Euro2020Final

Former boxer, and WBC cruiserweight title holder, Tony Bellew tweeted: “So very proud to be in attendance last night!

“Them lads have done this country proud and humanised football again! Gareth Southgate you are legend for doing what you have done!