The Rocks and the Hornets meet at Nyewood Lane in front of a 960-strong crowd / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Bognor held by Horsham - the match in pictures

It finished 2-2 in the Isthmian premier's latest Sussex derby - as the Rocks and the Hornets battled it out at Nyewood Lane.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 9:30 am

Ethan Robb and Jordy Mongoy were on target for the host while Tom Kavanagh - from the spot - and Tom Richards replied for Horsham. Read the match report here and check out a gallery of pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked. Get all the football action in the Bognor Observer and West Sussex County Times - both out on Thursday.

1.

2.

3.

4.

