Billingshurst succumb to five-star Wick

Connor Bull nets for Wick against Billingshurst. Picture by Tommy McMillan

After falling to Oakwood on Saturday, the story was the same at home to Wick.

Billingshurst started brightly. After 20 minutes the returning Matt Rendell got his head to a corner and Sam Bull was the first to the knock down to make it 1-0.

At that point, Hurst decided to sit back and, in a mad 11 minutes, gave away four goals.

A good move from Wick resulted in an equaliser from Conor Bull on 27th minutes. Three minutes later Hurst keeper Jordan Jenner took too much time on the ball and kicked his clearance against Bull. The linesman gave it as handball but was overruled by the referee to make it 2-1.

In the 37th and 38th minute, Wick scored with similar goals; both long passes over the centre halves – Johan van Driel with a finish from the edge of the box followed by Bull when Jenner again dallied.

The second half started in much the same way and, after 52 minutes, Wick made it 5-1 with a deflected Bull shot from the edge of the box.

To their credit, the home side continued to battle and had as much of the game as their opponents. Only good goalkeeping and the woodwork stopped a reduction in the deficit.