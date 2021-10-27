Billingshurst stun division-above Newhaven in Sussex Senior Cup

Archie Goddard fires home from the penalty spot to see Billingshurst advance in the Sussex Senior Cup at the expense of Newhaven. Pictures by Iain Gibson

The game started slowly, not surprisingly given both teams chose to rest players, and for 20 minutes play was largely played out in midfield.

After 25 minutes, the game sparked into life and Archie Goddard found himself clean through on goal but blazed high and wide.

Jack Sizzey-Carter also had a great chance but stumbled and was dispossessed before he could get his shot away.

George Magnus fires home from a rebound

Inevitably, Newhaven then had a view at goal and took it via a deflected shot – the strike eventually being given to Herbie Rogers.

Hurst continued to create opportunities and Goddard once again found himself one-on-one but Newhaven keeper Jake Buss made a good save.

On 40 minutes, it looked like the away side might have made their evening easier when they scored a second goal; the home side didn’t deal with a free kick and Alfie Rogers was first to react.

Billingshurst refused to give up and they shocked the SCFL Premier side with two goals before half-time.

A Sizzey-Carter shot was only parried by Buss and George Magnus was first to the rebound. Goddard then played a neat ball though the Newhaven back four and man of the match Matt McAlpine slotted the ball home.

The second half started very much in the same vein as the first and few chances were created by either side.

With goalkeeper Andy Barr sweeping up behind his defence the normally high-scoring Newhaven created little of note and it looked like extra time beckoned.

But, in the second minute of second half stoppage time, McAlpine threaded a pass through to substitute Callum Nash who was flattened by Buss.

The penalty decision was a formality and Goddard placed his kick to to the keeper's left to make it 3-2 to Billingshurst to see them through to the next round.

Assistant manager Dave Gellatley said: “The way we have been playing, this result has been coming for a few games. For once we had a bit of luck and I thought we fully earned our victory.”

Saturday saw Hurst draw 2-2 at home to Seaford Town in SCFL Division One. Callum Nash and Sam Bull netted for the hosts.