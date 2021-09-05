Billingshurst snap run of five straight defeats in home victory
Even with a number of players plus some of the management team away, Billingshurst broke their poor run of five straight defeats with a resounding 3-0 home victory over fellow Division One strugglers Hailsham Town.
On six minutes Callum Nash made a great run and was brought down in the box by a Hailsham defender. Nash dusted himself down and duly converted the penalty.
The home team continued to have most of the game, while Hurst keeper Jordan Jenner dealt with anything Hailsham threw at him.
On 55 minutes, Hurst increased their lead. Nick Tilley pressurised Louis Peach in the Hailsham goal, and was the first to react to the subsequent deflection to finish neatly.
The game was made safe on 75 minutes. Jack French played a neat one-two and stroked the ball for his first goal in senior football in a manner that his evergreen dad would have been proud.
The game finished 3-0, and moved Billingshurst away from the lower reaches of the table.
Hurst assistant manager, Dave Gellatly, said: “In the last few games, we’ve played well early on, taken the lead and then not closed off the opposition. We did that well today and fully deserved our 3-0 win”
Billingshurst host Forest Hill Park in the FA Vase this Saturday.