Billingshurst relishing Three Bridges test in Sussex Senior Cup

Archie Goddard tucks home his penalty in Billingshurst's Sussex Senior Cup win over Newhaven. Picture by Iain Gibson

The second round clash of the prestigious county competition kicks off at Jubilee Fields at 7.45pm and sees Hurst host a side some 37 places above them in the football pyramid.

Hurst made the next round after a shock 3-2 victory over division-higher Newhaven in the previous round, while for Bridges it is their first time in action in the competition having received a first-round bye.

Billingshurst boss Lee Spickett is relishing the occasion and hopes the club can attract a bumper crowd.

He said: "It’s a fantastic draw for the club and fully deserved after our brilliant result over Newhaven a few weeks back.

"This is the great thing about this cup competition, it’s a break from the league and a chance to play against some fantastic clubs.

"We’re hoping to get as many people down watching the game as we can, nights like these under the lights are great occasions and local support will mean a great deal to the football club.

"Anything can happen in football, so we’re certainly going to enjoy the occasion. We have a great young squad who love to play football the right way and are looking forward to the challenge."

Bridges sit 17th in the Isthmian South East table with 14 points from 13 games having won two, drawn eight, but lost just three - similarly to Hurst, plenty of drawn games seeing them held lower in the table.