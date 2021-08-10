Billingshurst overcome ten-man Arundel to pick up first league win

Archie Goddard levels for Billingshurst against Arundel. Pictures by Iain Gibson

Hurst started slowly and in the seventh minute Harry Cuthbert gave Arundel the lead. But within a minute, after good work from Sam Bull, Archie Goddard equalised after goalkeeper Jack Hickman spilled a shot.

The remainder of the half was a scruffy affair with the Mullets having most of the ball but the home side creating opportunities on the break.

A new Billingshurst side took the field for the second half and began to take control. After 58 minutes Cuthbert saw red after two bookings and the 11 men of Billingshurst were creating chance after chance.

The evergreen Eddie French put Billingshurst 2-1 up in their win over Arundel

Hickman made up for his earlier error with a string of fine saves. But on 71 minute, it was left to Eddie French to show his team mates how to finish when he converted a corner via his right knee.

The home side strived for a third goal and Bull and Goddard failed to convert on a number of occasions.

Eventually Arundel showed them how it was done in the 85th minute and provided the third with an own goal.

The home side easily saw out the game although Jordan Jenner had to make a smart save in injury time to ensure a stress-free last few minutes.

Billingshurst manager Dan Burgess said "Great to get the season under way with three points in the first home game, some fantastic performances from the lads and especially from our under-18s who are proving their worth.

"We had chances to score more but we took the chances when we needed and Arundel going down to ten men helped us in the midfield.