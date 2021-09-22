Billingshurst continue climb up the table with Godalming win

Billingshurst continued their march up the Division One table with a win at Godalming Town on Saturday. Picture by Iain Gibson

Billingshurst were very under the cosh in the first half. Ex-Billingshurst player Jahobi Maher had a lot of the ball and his crossing caused problems through the half.

Godalming had already hit the bar, so it was no shock when, in the 35th minute, the home side took the lead via Luke Beale.

The half continued with Godalming dominating. But, on the stroke of half-time, Matt McAlpine broke away to make it 1-1.

Billingshurst had much more of the game in the second half. On 65 minutes, Hurst took the lead with a scrambled finish from a corner – the goal courtesy of Tommy Colbran.

The away team then squandered a number of opportunities to make it more comfortable; Tom Edwards striking the bar being the best chance.

Although Billingshurst made hard work of it in the latter stages, they hung on for a 2-1 victory and a valuable three points

Hurst manager Lee Spickett said: “I’m absolutely delighted to take all three points here today.

"It’s a tough place to come, and they’re a physical side who will cause a lot of teams problems.

"First half we never got going, and felt lucky to go in level after Matt's equaliser.