Billingshurst-based Match of the Day commentator 'honoured' to be up for gong at prestigious Football Supporters’ Federation awards

Billingshurst-based BBC Match of the Day commentator Steve Wilson has been shortlisted for an award at the prestigious Football Supporters’ Federation awards

The popular microphone man has been nominated in the Commentator of the Year category which is one of the awards that is open to a fan vote.

In total, 96 shortlisted candidates will battle it out across 16 categories, recognising everything from the best players of 2018 to fans’ favourite away days - with top names including Manchester City's Sergio Agüero, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah all up for awards.

Wilson's familiar tone can be heard in living rooms across the country on Saturday night as one of the favourite BBC Match of the Day game callers.

The Tranmere Rovers fan works on BBC Radio Five Live and has also covered World Cups, European Championships and FA Cup finals for the network as well as also working for streaming service Eleven Sports this season.

With almost 30-years experience in the business, Wilson has spoken to virtually everyone in the game and commentated at the pinnacle of the sport.

He is up against Darren Fletcher, Sam Matterface, Conor McNamara, John Murray and last year's winner Martin Tyler in the commentator category which will be decided by a public vote.

Wilson said: "I’m delighted to be nominated for this award, and the fact that the nomination comes from football fans themselves is an added thrill. I’m also honoured to be in such great company.

"I have huge respect for all the commentators on the shortlist - two of whom are BBC colleagues - but there’s bound to be a bit of friendly rivalry when we all meet up at the Tower of London for the awards evening!

"I remember when I first joined Match of the Day and John Motson told me that he thought a sports commentary was probably the longest unscripted piece of live TV anyone would ever see.

"I think he’s right, and it’s fair to say that those people who know what it’s like tend to have a lot of respect for each other. So while I’d love to win on the night, I’ll be cheering no matter who tops the public vote."

Voting is open until midday on Monday 19th November, with the awards being presented at the Tower of London on the evening of Monday, December 3.

The full list of categories and those shortlisted are:

Men's Player of the Year

Sergio Agüero, Eden Hazard, Harry Maguire, Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling and Virgil van Dijk

Women's Player of the Year

Remi Allen (Reading), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland), Keira Walsh (Man City) and Ellen White (Birmingham)

Away Day of the Year

Cardiff City, Fulham, Plymouth Argyle, Preston North End, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion

Club Podcast of the Year

The 77 Club (Wolves), Blue Moon (Man City), Charlton Live (Charlton), From The Rookery End (Watford), Fulhamish (Fulham), No Nay Never (Burnley)

Commentator of the Year

Darren Fletcher, Sam Matterface, Conor McNamara, John Murray, Martin Tyler and Steve Wilson

Fan Media of the Year

Along Come Norwich (Norwich City), The Anfield Wrap (Liverpool), Arseblog (Arsenal), Five Year Plan (Crystal Palace), The H List (West Ham) and My Old Man Said (Aston Villa)

Fans for Diversity Award

AccessiBlues (Birmingham City), Apna Albion (West Brom), Lady Imps (Lincoln City), Proud Baggies (West Brom), Proud Lilywhites (Spurs) and Proud Valiants (Charlton)

Fanzine of the Year

4000 Holes (Blackburn Rovers), The Football Pink (Various), The Gooner (Arsenal), Popular Stand (Doncaster), The Square Ball (Leeds United) and United We Stand (Manchester United)

National Game Community Award

Altrincham FC, Boston United FC, Curzon Ashton FC, Eastbourne Borough FC, Hartlepool United FC and Wrexham AFC

Newspaper of the Year

Daily Mirror, The Guardian, The i, The Non League Paper, The Telegraph and the Times

Online Media of the Year

Copa 90, David Squires, @FootballCliches, Football365.com, These Football Times and Tifo

Podcast of the Year

BT Sport Football Writers, The Football Ramble, Guardian Football Weekly, The Indy Football Podcast, Set Piece Menu and The Totally Football Show

Pundit of the Year

Jamie Carragher, Danny Higginbotham, Gary Neville, Pat Nevin, Alex Scott and Alan Shearer

Radio Show of the Year

606 (BBC 5Live), The Friday Football Social (BBC 5Live), Hawksbee and Jacobs (talkSPORT), The Monday Night Club (BBC 5Live), Rock and Roll Football (Absolute Radio) and The Warm-Up with Max Rushden (talkSPORT)

Supporter Liaison Officer of the Year

Tony Barrett (Liverpool), Yvonne Ferguson (Middlesbrough), Alan Long (Lincoln City), Dave Messenger (Watford), Khali Parsons (Southampton) and Micky Simpson (Millwall)

Writer of the Year

Jonathan Liew (The Independent), John Nicholson (Football365), Jonathan Northcroft (Sunday Times), Jack Pitt-Brooke (The Independent), Barney Ronay (The Guardian) and Suzanne Wrack (The Guardian)