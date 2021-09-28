Billingshurst 'a shambles' in loss to neighbours Storrington

Billingshurst debutant Jack Sizzey-Carter in action against Storrington. Pictures by Iain Gibson

Within a minute, Archie Thorpe gave the visitors the lead and although Billingshurst dominated, they could not get back into the game.

Sam Bull was through on goal but somehow put it wide; Matt McAlpine also broke clear but his pull back eluded all home players.

The second half then turned into a basketball match, with defending Norwich City would have been proud of.

Matt Rendell heads home for Hurst to make it 1-1

Matt Rendell equalised on 55 minutes with a good header from a corner and with debutant Jack Sizzey-Carter leading the line well, hopes were high at Jubilee Fields.

However within five minutes Jordan Jenner in the Hurst goal palmed out a cross to the feet of Jack Collins who slotted home.

On 67 minutes Lyle Aichroth converted a rebounding shot to make it 2-2. But the hosts' back four went to sleep leaving Thorpe to finish again.

It was quickly 3-3 when Aichrott got his second goal via a cross on 77 minutes. But four minutes later the Swans made it 4-3 when they got round the back again to allow Thorpe to get his hat-trick.

The game was over when Thorpe weaved his way through the Billingshurst back-line to then unselfishly lay it on a plate for Jordan Suter.

Hurst manager Lee Spickett said: “We were made to pay for a lazy, sloppy, casual start and for the 90 minutes as a team the defending was a shambles.

"We created more than enough chances to win the game but if you don’t do the dirty work you deserve nothing.

"Well played to Bob [Paine, Storrington manager] and his team. They played well and took their chances but I’m totally dissatisfied with that today.”