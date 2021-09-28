Billingshurst 'a shambles' in loss to neighbours Storrington
A disappointing performance, not helped by unavailability of players again, meant that Billingshurst fell to a deserved 5-3 home defeat against local rivals Storrington in SCFL Division One.
Within a minute, Archie Thorpe gave the visitors the lead and although Billingshurst dominated, they could not get back into the game.
Sam Bull was through on goal but somehow put it wide; Matt McAlpine also broke clear but his pull back eluded all home players.
The second half then turned into a basketball match, with defending Norwich City would have been proud of.
Matt Rendell equalised on 55 minutes with a good header from a corner and with debutant Jack Sizzey-Carter leading the line well, hopes were high at Jubilee Fields.
However within five minutes Jordan Jenner in the Hurst goal palmed out a cross to the feet of Jack Collins who slotted home.
On 67 minutes Lyle Aichroth converted a rebounding shot to make it 2-2. But the hosts' back four went to sleep leaving Thorpe to finish again.
It was quickly 3-3 when Aichrott got his second goal via a cross on 77 minutes. But four minutes later the Swans made it 4-3 when they got round the back again to allow Thorpe to get his hat-trick.
The game was over when Thorpe weaved his way through the Billingshurst back-line to then unselfishly lay it on a plate for Jordan Suter.
Hurst manager Lee Spickett said: “We were made to pay for a lazy, sloppy, casual start and for the 90 minutes as a team the defending was a shambles.
"We created more than enough chances to win the game but if you don’t do the dirty work you deserve nothing.
"Well played to Bob [Paine, Storrington manager] and his team. They played well and took their chances but I’m totally dissatisfied with that today.”
Billingshurst host Epsom & Ewell this Saturday, while Storrington welcome Godalming Town.