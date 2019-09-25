'Bigger tie than Chelsea Reserves v Man Utd Reserves to be fair' - Crawley Town fans react to Carabao Cup draw

Crawley Town have drawn Colchester United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup - and the fans are sensing a quarter-final for the club.

Connor McGinty said: "It’s an opportunity there for the taking, was hoping for a big team away to bring in more revenue but it’s still a great journey!"

Crawley Town players celebrate against Stoke City

Nick Poole said: "Aint gunna lie quite disappointed really wanted a good away day at arsenal or Chelsea ir something, But it's definitely a great opportunity to progress to the next round against another league 2 team and another home draw at our advantage CTFC."

David Parker simply said: "Easy win."

Simon Bird said: "Great opportunity to get in to a Quarter Final of a cup."

John Barnett said: "You can only beat the team put in front of you just make sure you beat them well"

@ChrisMiserable tweeted: "Bigger tie than Chelsea Reserves v Man Utd Reserves to be fair."

Crawley beat Stoke City - match report - as it happened - Cioffi reaction - Stoke City reaction - picture special - player ratings