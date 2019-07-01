Ben White signs new contract with Brighton but joins Leeds United on loan

Brighton & Hove Albion under-23 defender Ben White has signed a one-year contract extension, and will now spend the 2019/20 season on loan at Leeds United.

The 21-year-old’s contract will run until June 2022, and following previous loan spells at Newport County and Peterborough United, White will now head to Elland Road to test himself in the Championship.

Under-23 coach Simon Rusk said, “This is an exciting move for Ben and one that makes sense in his natural development.

“Ben will have to adapt once again, as he joins a new group of players and experiences an increased standard of quality and athleticism in the Championship.

“I’m delighted for Ben to experience playing at that level in front of bigger crowds, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on his progress at Elland Road.”

After spending the opening half of last season with Albion’s under-23s, White moved to Sky Bet League One side Peterborough, where he made 16 appearances and scored once.

White had previously made 42 league appearances during a beneficial loan spell at Newport County, which followed two senior appearances for the Seagulls in the EFL Cup during the 2016/17 campaign.