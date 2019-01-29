Bayern Munich choose Ardingly College for training sessions before Brighton and Hove Albion game

Ahead of their crunch game against Premier League International Cup leaders, Brighton and Hove Albion U23s, Bayern Munich U23s have chosen Ardingly College as the venue for their two training sessions whilst in Sussex.

Ardingly are thrilled Bayern have chosen to use their excellent facilities, following close links with the College forged through the school’s Elite Football Training Programme and connections between the Club and College’s coaches and staff.

Bayern Munich are training at Ardingly College. (Picture SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP/Getty Images)

The Brighton v Bayern game will be hosted on Wednesday evening at The Amex Elite Football Performance Centre.

