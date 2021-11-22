Barrow 0, Crawley Town 1 - player ratings: Who shone for the Reds in Cumbria?

Here is how the supporters rated the Reds after their morale-boosting victory at the Bluebirds.
1. Glenn Morris - 8
Made a couple of crucial saves late on - but was not really troubled all game. Another clean sheet for his records.
Photo: Steve Robards
2. George Francomb - 7
Ever-dependable in the back four. Did his bit as skipper of the side
Photo: Steve Robards
3. Ludwig Francillette - 8
Voted by the supporters as man of the match. Great partnership with Tony Craig. Gets better with every game
Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images
4. Tony Craig - 8
Another solid performance at the back. Kept the Barrow forwards toothless
Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images