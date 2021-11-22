Ludwig Francillette impressed in Crawley Town's 1-0 win at Barrow. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Barrow 0, Crawley Town 1 - player ratings: Who shone for the Reds in Cumbria?

Crawley Town recorded their first win in six in all competitions with a 1-0 win at Barrow in League Two on Saturday.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:38 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:44 pm

Here is how the supporters rated the Reds after their morale-boosting victory at the Bluebirds.

1. Glenn Morris - 8

Made a couple of crucial saves late on - but was not really troubled all game. Another clean sheet for his records.

2. George Francomb - 7

Ever-dependable in the back four. Did his bit as skipper of the side

3. Ludwig Francillette - 8

Voted by the supporters as man of the match. Great partnership with Tony Craig. Gets better with every game

4. Tony Craig - 8

Another solid performance at the back. Kept the Barrow forwards toothless

