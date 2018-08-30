Barbary double helps Horsham YMCA take local bragging rights over Loxwood

Three first-half goals saw Horsham YMCA pick up local bragging rights as they hosted Loxwood in the Premier Division at Gorings Mead on Monday.

Mark Cave put the hosts one up against his former side after nine minutes as his shot from the left managed to beat Liam Matthews in the Magpies goal.

After 13 minutes Loxwood were awarded a penalty after Dean Carden’s foul in the box.

Dean Wright stepped up to take the spot kick but it was well saved by YM’s Aaron Jeal.

The hosts doubled their lead on 33 minutes through Alex Barbary and he was the man who bagged the third just before half time.

A free kick was swung into the Loxwood box and Barbary leapt highest to nod into the bottom corner to make it 3-0.

After an intense first half, the game eased off a bit in the second although the visitors did create a few chances.

Loxwood battled hard but failed to net a consolation goal as the game petered out.

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland was pleased his tired side managed to go ahead early and praised Loxwood, backing their young side to improve this season.

He said: “I said all that I could ask for as a game plan is that we get this done and dusted early doors because as the game went on we would get more tired.

“At 3-0 at half-time we made a conscious decision then to just see the game out.

“Loxwood have slapped my backside many a time, so I’m glad to break that voodoo.

“They did have a good go second half and I can’t see them finishing anything lower than top half.”

Buckland was also full of praise for Barbary after his two goals and likened him to an ex-Spurs legend.

He added: “I’ve likened him to Martin Peters, he just keeps on arriving at the back post and scoring. I think he’s been signing of the season so far.”

Loxwood boss Gareth Neathey had no qualms about the final score and felt the Magpies gave YM ‘too much respect’.

He said: “I was disappointed but I felt we didn’t deserve anything especially after our first half performance.

“We gave them too much respect and then we were 3-0 down at half time but the second half was much better.

“To say the penalty would have changed the game, it’s ifs and buts in my eyes.

“There were no grumbles about the result, we didn’t deserve to get anything out of the game after our first half performance.”

On Saturday YM have a trip to Shoreham in the league, whilst Loxwood travel to Glebe in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Harding, Gilbert (Donaghey 65’), Gill, Cave (Batchelor 80’), Donaldson (Moore 73’), Dugdale, Schaaf, Mobsby, Barbary. Unused: J Frankland, Ryder

Loxwood: Matthews, T Frankland (Hooper-Ridsdale 44’), Courtney, Hards, French, Millburrow, Renfold, Swaine, Gritt (Death 77’), Wright, Penfold. Unused: Neathey, Smith