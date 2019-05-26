Atletico are runners-up in tournament at Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium hosted the Precision Pass football tournament on Sunday.

Teams of all ages participated, including Roffey Robins Atletico who were runners-up in the under-ten’s competition.

The tournament drew quality teams from across Sussex and beyond, so Atletico knew that they faced some tough opposition.

Atletico’s first game was against Hailsham United, who were beaten 4-0 with goals from Joshua Bellamy, Josh Davidson and two from Romario Moratalla.

DaSH Stripes, forced goalkeeper Theo Botevyle into some important saves, but Atletico proved too strong though with goals from Bellamy, Moratalla and William Anderson, who marked his goal with a trademark Glenn Murray celebration.

The final group game was against Tonbridge Angels. Tim Clifford and Dan Klamm performed magnificently in defence to keep Atletico in the game before Aaron Woodhams equalised.

The draw was enough to see Atletico reach the competition final where they were edged out by Eastbourne United.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said: “Our boys have performed magnificently. They played determined, quality football, with outstanding passing and movement. To get the opportunity to play on a pitch that the likes of Anthony Knockaert, Max Sanders and Solly March have played on is a dream come true for many of my players. We’ve had a great day and leave with some wonderful memories.”