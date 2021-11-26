Alfold swiftly appoint new first team boss after departure

Alfold have parted company with first team manager Glynn Stephens and his coaching staff. Picture by Steve Robards

Former Crystal Palace and Wimbledon youth team player Stephens took the helm in June following the departure of Jack and Matt Munday.

Fold, who sit 13th in the SCFL Premier, have endured a miserable run of form. Alfold are winless in 11 in all competitions following Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Bexhill United.

A statement posted on Alfold's website said: "The club can confirm that Glynn and his coaching team have left the club with immediate effect.

"The committee made the difficult decision to relieve Glynn and his coaching team earlier this week.

"This hard decision was made due a string of poor performances that showed no sign of improving, low team morale and players that were not enjoying their football.

"Everyone [at] Alfold would like to officially thank Glynn Stephens and all his team for all their efforts over the four months.

"The dedication and commitment they have shown has been amazing and we are all truly disappointed it hasn’t worked out, after what was a positive start to the season.

"We wish you all well in your future plans and sure our paths will cross again in the near future."

And Fold moved quickly to announce club chairman Mark Wright as the new first team boss.

Alfold have also announced Wright's new management team. Ryan Chandler will take charge of coaching duties, Clive Piller has taken up a player/assistant manager role, Ismael Vasconcelas has been appointed assistant manager, and Princess Goodwin has been confirmed as the club's physio.

Danny Fuller has also joined the club from Horsham YMCA. He will work closely with the first team and oversee the under-23.

Wright had been overseeing all football affairs in his role of director of football as well as the club's youth teams.

Vice-chairman Sam Foster has stepped into the role of club chairman following Wright's job change.

Wright said: "Having arrived at the club some 18 months ago as head of youth football, I have taken on various roles already over this short period all in the best interests of the club.

"The club took the decision to relieve the current first team management of their duties and [I] have agreed to take on the role until the end of the season where, as a club, we can reevaluate how we then best move forwards.

"Having agreed to take on the role I have stepped down as chairman with immediate effect to maintain the integrity of the club and to ensure I am held accountable as we would any other management team.

"I have brought together a new management team that have a clear understanding of our role to ensure we implement the club's philosophy whilst striving to gain positive results.

"This is a tough ask but neither should be sacrificed or prioritised as both are fundamental to the long-term future of the club.

"We will be working hard on making a few new signings with the right profile that will come in and improve the group, which is then underpinned by the fantastic young players we have coming through the clubs ranks.

"We start with two games against top sides in Littlehampton and Saltdean, where they will be clear favourites, but these are the games you want to play and be involved in, where we will all be challenged, measure where we are and what we need to do to improve.

"When I came to the club it was with a five-year plan which we are less than two years into. The club is in an extremely healthy situation despite some hurdles we have had to negotiate.

"We are well on track to achieve the targets and goals that have been set out. "e have an outstanding youth set up that will underpin the clubs success for years to come so all at Alfold FC can be excited about the future.