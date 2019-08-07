Alfold enjoy dream start to first ever Premier Division campaign

Alfold have had a fairytale start to their maiden Premier Division campaign after picking up six points in their opening two games.

Fold picked up a 2-1 win at Peacehaven & Telscombe on Saturday before triumphing 5-3 over last season's runners-up Horsham YMCA at home in an absolute thriller.

Goals from Kelvin Lucas and Johan De Meyer guided Alfold to a season-opening win at Peacehaven & Telscombe at the weekend.

With holidays still blighting the Fold both on and off the pitch, it was down to Matt Munday and coach Steve Tasker to select the side and make history for the club as they entered the league for the first time ever.

Alfold, whose two promotions in as many years have seen them rise to step five, started confidently, opening the scoring after just four minutes.

A defence-splitting ball finding Lucas, before the marksman cut inside a defender and calmly slotted the ball inside the post.

The next 20 minutes was all one way traffic as Fold looked to extend their lead. The work rate of Jack Stafford alongside the energy of Jack Nourse won everything for Alfold in the midfield battle.

The away side doubled their advantage on 35 minutes when De Meyer, taking on a loose ball in the box, smashed an effort into the back of the net for 2-0.

Devon Fender came close to extending the visitors’ lead just two minutes later but his curling free kick was well-saved by Aleiu Secka.

Peacehaven pulled one back from the resulting goal-kick, however, after Adrian Cawte’s slip allowed the home side to counter. A first-time cross from Jake Legrange found Charlie Lambert, whose effort brushed the underside of the bar before floating over the line.

Alfold made their home debut in the division on Tuesday night against Horsham YMCA in a thoroughly entertaining game.

Fold had the best of the early exchanges but YM opened the scoring on 14 minutes thanks to Martin Smith. It stayed that way until 44 minutes when Lucas hammered Alfold level.

That man Lucas popped up again on 50 minutes to give the hosts the lead but, before you could catch your breath, YMCA were level through Luke Gedling and shortly after Matt Daniel's strike made it 3-2 .

Just on the hour Sam Lemon was introduced to the game. With almost his first touch he powered a drive from outside the area into the bottom corner to make it 3-3.

On 77 minutes Lucas completed his hat-trick with another wonderful effort from outside the box. Lemon then completed the scoring on 82 minutes with a fine turn and shot inside the area.

The Fold are without a game this weekend. Alfold’s next fixture sees them travel to Horley Town on Saturday August 17.

Alfold v Peacehaven & Telscombe: Correia, Mase, Cawte, Nourse, Jacques, Howard, Lucas, Piller, Fender, Stafford, De Meyer. Subs: Jobbins, Mutundi, Andrade.

Alfold v Horsham YMCA: Correia, Mase, Findlay, Nourse, Jacques, Howard, Lucas, Piller, Fender, Stafford, De Meyer. Subs: Cawte, Jobbins, Lemon.