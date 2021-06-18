Alfold announce managerial appointment and merger with Galaxy FC

Glynn Stephens has been appointed as the new first team manager at Alfold. Picture by Steve Robards

Former Crystal Palace and Wimbledon youth team player Glynn Stephens has been appointed as the new man in charge at the Elliot Scott Group Stadium.

Stephens replaces former management duo Jack and Matt Munday. The two departed the Fold on Friday, May 14.

The new Alfold manager has previously had coaching roles at Dorking, Egham Town, Ashford Town (Middlesex), Chessington & Hook, Horley Town and, most recently, Colliers Wood United.

As a player, Stephens enjoyed time in non-league playing for such clubs as Molesey, Ruislip, Chertsey Town, Hampton & Richmond Borough, then known as Hampton, and Dulwich Hamlet.

Alfold followed up their managerial appointment with the announcement that the club will merge with Crawley-based team Galaxy FC.

The clubs have been brought together after fruitful discussions between both clubs’ members.

The proposal was made to merge Alfold and Galaxy with one clear identity and a focused and driven committee.

The merger also aims to build a strong, successful and stable club with a desire to produce and promote players and staff from within.

The club will still be known as Alfold FC but the new badge will incorporate elements of Galaxy’s old crest.

The new merged team will carry the same ethos, philosophy, policies and procedures adopted by Galaxy.

The founders of Galazy wanted to create an environment where players could develop without fear of being criticised when making a mistake.

Galaxy’s processes proved to be successful with the club growing from the initial few players that they started with, to a club that will have in the region of 250 to 300 players next season.

With the new structure in place there will be many changes at the clubs with people taking on new roles and responsibilities to help run the club efficiently and smoothly.