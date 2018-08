Albion began the new Premier League season with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Watford yesterday. Here's a selection of fan and action pictures from the game.

Roberto Pereyra's double took the Hornets to a comfortable three points at Vicarage Road.

Albion fans at Watford. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Pictures by PW Sporting Photography

