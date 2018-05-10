Ulloa reiterates his desire to stay at Brighton

Striker Leonardo Ulloa has again reiterated his desire to stay at Brighton when his loan spell from Leicester comes to an end.

The 31-year-old has one more year left on his Foxes contract but is down the pecking order under Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium and would relish a permanent return to the Seagulls.



Ulloa scored his first Premier League since December 2016 in Albion’s 3-1 defeat at champions Manchester City last night.



Brighton manager Chris Hughton admitted after the game a decision will be made in the summer on whether the club will look to sign Ulloa permanently.



Ulloa made just his second Premier League start since returning to the club on loan in January at Manchester City.



He has already made it clear he would like to join the Seagulls at the end of the loan spell and after Wednesday’s game, the Argentine striker said: “I have one year more there (at Leicester). I don’t know. I am waiting until the end of the season to speak with Leicester, to speak with Brighton and we’ll see what happens.



“I would like to stay here, because I am comfortable here. I feel so good in the house. That is important. But I don’t want to think too much about that. I want to finish the season and after we’ll see what happens.



“My idea (is to stay) but that does not depend on me, it depends on different things.



“The clubs have to decide what they want to do.”



Ulloa was delighted to get back on the scoresheet at City and said: “I’m so happy for that but I’m sad that we lost. They are the champions and it’s so difficult to play against them. We were competitive and at 1-1 we tried to defend, but they have too much quality.”



Asked about Ulloa’s future, Hughton said: “It’s something for the summer. We have him on loan at this moment, he is still a Leicester player. He will come into our thoughts, but we have a lot of decisions to make in the summer.”